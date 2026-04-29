Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion is a super success. The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has now entered the 200 crore club worldwide, and is competing with biggies like Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma. But where does it stand among the top 100 Bollywood grossers? Scroll below for a detailed update!

Bhooth Bangla clocks a half-century overseas

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla has amassed 51 crore at the overseas box office in 12 days. It has clocked a half-century, becoming Akshay Kumar’s 3rd film in the post-COVID era to achieve the milestone! There’s competition from Dhurandhar 2, Darling, Vaazha 2, along with other international rivals, but Paresh Rawal’s co-starrer has maintained a steady pace so far.

The horror-comedy drama is now aiming to surpass the international lifetime of Sunny Deol’s Border 2 (57.25 crore). Post that, it will aim Salman Khan’s Sikandar (58 crore) and Sooryavanshi (61 crore).

Set to surpass Sikandar and Thamma worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Bhooth Bangla has accumulated 211 crore gross. This includes 135.66 crore net, which is about 160 crore gross from the domestic market.

Priyadarshan’s directorial has entered the top 100 Bollywood grossers at the worldwide box office. It has left behind Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil (209.5 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 (210.8 crore), among others, to steal the 93rd spot. Today, it will comfortably beat Sikandar (211.34 crore) and Thamma (211.8 crore) to further climb up the ladder.

Bhooth Bangla is also aiming to beat Rustom (218.80 crore) and enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time at the global box office. It needs 7.80 crore more in the kitty, which will be accumulated by tomorrow.

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 12 Summary

India net: 135.66 crore

India gross: 160 crore

Overseas gross: 51 crore

Worldwide gross: 211 crore

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