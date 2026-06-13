If there is one thing the Indian box office has proven time and time again, is that you can never underestimate the raw, unadulterated pulling power of a well-timed horror franchise. This weekend’s highly congested, four-way box office battle is insane, but no one expected Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, starring Mimoh, to win this clash!

After surprising everyone with the highest opening despite clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, and Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, the horror franchise has yet again taken a good jump on day 2.

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Day 2 Estimates

As per the early trends, on Saturday, day 2, June 12, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earned in the range of 3.2 to 3.50 crore with overall theater occupancy up to 15%. The two-day total of the film stands at 5.7 to 6 crore.

The biggest victory for the horror film is that it not only won with the two-day total, but the impact is visible in the theaters. Due to an overwhelming demand, theater owners immediately reallocated the show count amidst the four-way clash. The film’s show count witnessed a good jump from 2,907 shows on Day 1 to a staggering 3,770 shows on Day 2!

With an estimated 6 crore already sitting in its kitty by Saturday, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past needs a standard, healthy Sunday push to comfortably sail past the 8.5 crore weekend benchmark of its predecessor Haunted 3D, which was released in 2011.

Helmed by Vikram Bhatt & Manish P Chavan, and rated 3.1 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A man seeks refuge in a remote Indian mountain mansion, fleeing his past. He discovers the house harbors sinister secrets, pain, and terror ready to torment him.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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