After suffering back-to-back disappointments, Akshay Kumar has finally found some relief with Bhooth Bangla emerging victorious at the Indian box office. The horror-comedy entertainer has scored nearly 200 crore net and will be concluding its run soon. Up next, the superstar has three big films lined up for theatrical release in 2026, thus giving him a chance to record his highest-grossing year ever. Keep reading for a detailed report!

2019 remains Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing year

For those who don’t know, Akshay delivered his career-best collections in 2019. Back then, he was in top form, delivering back-to-back commercial winners. In 2019, he had four releases: Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. All these films were big money spinners, with one 150 crore net grosser and the other three entering the 200 crore club.

The first release, Kesari, did a business of 153 crore net at the Indian box office, followed by Mission Mangal’s 200.16 crore net. Housefull 4 scored 206 crore net, while Good Newwz earned 201.14 crore net. Overall, Akshay Kumar scored a solid 760.3 crore net through four releases, delivering his highest-grossing year.

Take a look at the domestic collection of Akshay’s 2019 releases (net):

Kesari – 153 crore

Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore

Housefull 4 – 206 crore

Good Newwz – 201.14 crore

Total – 760.3 crore

Can Akshay beat the 2019 collection in 2026?

Just like in 2019, Akshay Kumar has four releases in 2026. Already, the first release of the year, Bhooth Bangla, has scored 198 crore+ net at the Indian box office. Thanks to Bhooth Bangla, it seems Akshay has found his form back, and all his remaining films look like potential money spinners.

Up next, he’ll be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, which has the potential to score 200-250 crore net, given the brand value of the Welcome franchise. After Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay will be seen in Haiwaan, which marks his reunion with director Priyadarshan after the success of Bhooth Bangla. With good content, even Haiwaan could surprise with its earnings. The fourth film, directed by Anees Bazmee, is untitled. Since the duo of Anees and Akshay has delivered big successes like Welcome and Singh Is Kinng in the past, their upcoming collaboration, too, has the potential to score big.

Bhooth Bangla has already done its job, and now Akshay Kumar needs around 562 crore more to beat his 2019 collections. With three potential winners in the kitty, the superstar can deliver his highest-grossing year in 2026.

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