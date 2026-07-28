Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day Wise Box Office Collection ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office at a glance

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 30 in India. As per the recent advance booking update, it has grossed 63-64 crore at the Indian box office through pre-sales. Of this, around 25 crore has come through day 1 bookings. It is likely to open with 50 crore+ net.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day Wise Box Office Collection ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the worldwide box office (in crores):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office — Frequently asked questions



Who directed Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

What is the budget of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

The film’s production cost is $200-$220 million.

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Who is in the cast of The Odyssey?

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.



Must Read: The Odyssey Day Wise Box Office Collection

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