Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day Wise Box Office Collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office at a glance
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 30 in India. As per the recent advance booking update, it has grossed 63-64 crore at the Indian box office through pre-sales. Of this, around 25 crore has come through day 1 bookings. It is likely to open with 50 crore+ net.
Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the worldwide box office (in crores):
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office — Frequently asked questions
Who directed Spider-Man: Brand New Day?
Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.
What is the budget of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?
The film’s production cost is $200-$220 million.
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Who is in the cast of The Odyssey?
The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.
Must Read: The Odyssey Day Wise Box Office Collection
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