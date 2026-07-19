The Odyssey Day Wise Box Office Collection ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey box office at a glance

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, earned 36.72 crore net at the Indian box office in 2 days. It equals 43.33 crore gross.

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The Odyssey Day Wise Box Office Collection ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of The Odyssey at the India box office (in crores):

Day India Net India Gross Change Cumulative Collection Day 1 16.04 Cr 18.93 Cr 18.93 Cr Day 2 20.68 Cr 24.4 Cr 28.90% 43.33 Cr Total 36.72 Cr 43.33 Cr 43.33 Cr

The Odyssey box office — Frequently asked questions

Who directed The Odyssey?

The Odyssey is directed by Christopher Nolan.

What is the budget of The Odyssey?

The total budget of the film is $375 million, including the production cost of $250 million and $125 million for marketing.

Who is in the cast of The Odyssey?

The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

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How much did The Odyssey earn at the worldwide box office on day 1?

The Odyssey earned $72.98 million (702 crore) at the worldwide box office on day 1, including $51.2 million (492 crore) from North America and $21.78 million (209 crore) from the overseas market.

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