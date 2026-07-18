The Odyssey Box Office: Preview Update (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey has finally been released in the theaters, but ahead of that, its preview collection at the North American box office is taking up all the limelight. The movie is going to have one of the biggest opening weekends for Cristopher Nolan outside the Batman movies. It would also be far better than Nolan’s Oscar-winning epic, Oppenheimer. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey’s Thursday previews collection at the North American box office

Nolan’s historical epic collected a massive $17.6 million at the North American box office from the Thursday previews. It is almost double of Oppenheimer’s $10.5 million previews back in 2013. The film has set a few records with its Thursday preview numbers. It will enjoy one of the most amazing opening weekends not just in North America but worldwide.

Records achieved by The Odyssey’s Thursday previews

According to reports, The Odyssey has recorded the biggest Thursday preview of the year, even beating Toy Story 5’s $17.5 million. It was a narrow margin. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie has recorded the 3rd-biggest previews of all time for R-rated films, behind only Deadpool 2’s $18.6 million and Deadpool & Wolverine’s $38.5 million.

It is the biggest preview ever for any R-rated film outside the Deadpool franchise, crushing the horror record. It’s $13.5 million, back in 2017, and even Joker’s $13.3 million. For Christopher Nolan’s personal filmography, it is the biggest non-Batman film preview, beating Oppenheimer.

The movie is poised to become Christopher Nolan’s first non-Batman film to open to $100 million+ in its opening weekend. It has already raked in $21.3 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic previews, the global total of the movie is $38.9 million even before the weekend started.

The mythological epic is tracking to earn between $110 million and $125 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Internationally, the movie is on track to earn $120 million to $140 million over the five-day debut weekend. Thus, it could be the biggest overseas debut ever for any Nolan movie. Therefore, the Matt Damon starrer movie is poised to earn between $230 million and $265 million in its opening weekend worldwide. It has a shot at becoming Nolan’s 2nd-biggest global debut, beating The Dark Knight’s $252.6 million, but it will still fall short of The Dark Knight Rises‘ $291.9 million.

The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland, was released on July 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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