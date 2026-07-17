Digger Worldwide Box Office: How Much Does It Need To Overtake Top Gun: Maverick’s Global Haul (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Digger is an upcoming movie starring Tom Cruise in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast. After the box office failure of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise needs a box office success to cater to his mega stardom. The biggest test would be for Digger to surpass Top Gun: Maverick as Cruise’s biggest worldwide hit ever. However, to do so, it would have to surpass a huge milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Not just The Final Reckoning, but Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning also failed to meet box-office expectations and become a success. Their massive budgets proved to be the biggest obstacle to their success. Meanwhile, the upcoming movie has drawn a lot of attention for Tom’s looks, and his fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to catch this satirical black comedy.

How much has Top Gun: Maverick collected at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Top Gun: Maverick is the only film in Tom Cruise’s career to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide. Released in 2022, it is the second installment in the Top Gun franchise, which came out after three decades. The Tom Cruise starrer collected $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office in its lifetime, including the latest 2026 re-release. It is not only the highest-grossing movie of Cruise’s all time but also his only one to cross $1 billion.

Can Digger beat it and create history for Tom Cruise?

Digger has an ensemble cast and a lot of potential, but earning more than $1.5 billion worldwide seems unlikely for this black comedy. It would require perfect conditions and outstanding word-of-mouth, along with strong repeat value, to beat the massive global haul of Top Gun: Maverick as Tom’s new highest-grossing film worldwide.

What is the film about?

The official synopsis of the film states, “The most powerful man in the world races to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he unleashed destroys everything.” Directed by Alejandro G Inarittu, featuring Tom Cruise as the titular character alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons, will be released on October 2.

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