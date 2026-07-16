Toy Story 5 North America Box Office( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Toy Story 5 was released on June 19, 2026, and is nearing the end of its fourth week in theaters. In addition to receiving rave reviews from both critics and audiences, the animated comedy-drama delivered an excellent $159.7 million opening at the domestic box office. This was the franchise’s biggest opening ever, beating Toy Story 4’s $120.9 million domestic debut. Despite competition from Moana & Minions and Monsters, which have the same target audience, Toy Story 5 earned a solid $3.9 million on its fourth Tuesday (July 14), just a 42.3% drop from last Tuesday.

Cracks All-Time Top 50 (North America)

With this latest boost, the Andrew Stanton-directed feature has reached a cumulative domestic total of $410.6 million. After surpassing the likes of Iron Man 3 ($409 million), Spider-Man ($408.5 million), Captain America: Civil War ($408.1 million), The Hunger Games ($408 million), and Jurassic Park ($407.2 million), the animated sequel has now entered the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. And now, it is on track to beat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which earned $411.3 million domestically.

Toy Story 5 – Box Office Summary

North America: $410.6 million

$410.6 million International: $475.3 million

$475.3 million Worldwide: $885.9 million

On Track To Become The Franchise’s Top-Grossing Film

With a current domestic total of $410.6 million, Toy Story 5 is already ahead of Toy Story ($191.8 million) and Toy Story 2 ($245.9 million). It is now steadily approaching the domestic earnings of Toy Story 3 ($415 million) and Toy Story 4 ($434 million) and is expected to become the franchise’s highest-grossing entry in North America in the coming days. At its current pace, the fifth installment is projected to finish its domestic run in the $470-500 million range, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

What Is Toy Story 5 All About?

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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