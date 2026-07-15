Moana Worldwide box office: Set To Beat Supergirl (Photo Credit: Disney)

Moana continues to rule at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The film missed the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office on its first Monday. The film is on track to overtake one of the biggest flops of this year, Supergirl, at the worldwide box office. The margin is not that large, and the Disney remake can do it in the next few days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Moana at the worldwide box office

The live-action remake collected around $4.4 million on its first Monday, a 60.2% drop from Sunday. It is more than Snow White’s $2.5 million and Dumbo’s $2.9 million first Monday collections. However, the movie’s first Monday collection is higher than the OG animation’s $2.3 million first Monday gross. It has hit the $47.6 million cume at the North American box office in four days.

Moana is on track to cross the $50 million mark at the domestic box office. It has opened with $52 million on its opening weekend at the international box office. According to Box Office Mojo, combining domestic and international box office totals, the worldwide cume stands at $99.6 million. It missed the $100 million milestone worldwide by a hair.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $47.6 million

International – $52.0 million

Worldwide – $99.6 million

Moana is less than $20 million away from beating Supergirl worldwide

Supergirl is the latest DCU flop and one of the biggest financial failures of the year. Directed by Craig Gillespie and featuring Milly Alcock, the second film in the DCU franchise. The movie collected $116.1 million at the worldwide box office so far. The Disney remake is less than $20 million away from outgrossing Supergirl‘s global total.

The Disney remake is performing better than the DCU movie and is expected to beat it by next weekend. The story centers on Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia), who leaves her home island of Motunui on an epic ocean adventure with the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her people. Moana was released on July 10.

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