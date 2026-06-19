Former WWE Champion and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson has headlined several blockbuster films, including the Fast & Furious franchise, San Andreas, the Jumanji series, and Rampage. He is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time at the global box office. His last big screen appearance was in Benny Safdie’s acclaimed 2025 biographical sports drama The Smashing Machine. Although his transformative performance in the film received widespread acclaim, it did not perform well in theaters.

Fans and industry observers are eager to see how his next film, the live-action Moana adaptation, performs at the box office. Among his commercially successful films, some have even surpassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Let’s take a look at the movies starring Dwayne Johnson that earned over $1 billion globally and find out which one delivered the best return on investment.

Dwayne Johnson Films That Grossed Over $1 Billion Worldwide

Two of his films, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($962.5 million) and Jumanji: The Next Level ($801.7 million), came close to hitting the $1 billion mark. And three films starring Dwayne Johnson, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and Moana 2, actually achieved that milestone. Here are the worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo data) and the estimated budgets of these three blockbusters.

1. Furious 7 (2015)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.515 billion

Budget: $190 million

2. The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.236 billion

Budget: $250 million

3. Moana 2 (2024)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.059 billion

Budget: $150 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Furious 7: 7.97x

Moana 2: 7.06x

The Fate of the Furious: 4.94x

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, it is clear that Furious 7 is not only Dwayne Johnson’s highest-grossing film in worldwide earnings but also delivered the best return on its budget (7.97x). It’s followed by Moana 2’s 7.06x return on budget and The Fate of the Furious’s 4.94x earnings-to-budget ratio.

What’s Furious 7 All About?

Former special forces soldier Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) seeks revenge against Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team while they race to stop a terrorist from acquiring a powerful hacking program.

Furious 7 Trailer

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