The Scary Movie franchise is a parody film series that mainly spoofs popular horror films and other pop culture media. The first film, which hit theaters in 2000, went on to become a box office hit. It was followed by four sequels, but they could not replicate the success of the original. Scary Movie 6, the sixth installment in the franchise, hit the big screen on June 5, 2026, and is on the verge of completing two weeks in theaters.

Scores $2.1 Million On 2nd Tuesday Discount Day

After opening to $54.3 million in its opening weekend across 3,490 North American locations, Scary Movie 6 added another $2.1 million on the second Tuesday Discount Day (June 16), a 3% increase over Monday (June 15) but a 62% drop from last Tuesday. Despite a modest 23% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has grossed an impressive $88 million at the domestic box office.

Scary Movie 6 – Box Office Summary

North America: $88 million

International: $88.6 million

Worldwide: $176.6 million

On Track To Outgross Scary Movie 4

At the time of writing, Scary Movie 6 is steadily closing in on the domestic earnings of Scary Movie 4. Let’s take a look at how much more it needs to earn to surpass it and how it compares to the other films in the franchise.

Scary Movie 1-5: Domestic Box Office Performance

Let’s see what each film in the Scary Movie franchise earned at the North American box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Scary Movie (2000): $157 million Scary Movie 2 (2001): $71.3 million Scary Movie 3 (2003): $110 million Scary Movie 4 (2006): $90.7 million Scary Movie 5 (2013): $32 million

What The Above Numbers Mean For Scary Movie 6

The above numbers show that Scary Movie 6 has already outgrossed Scary Movie 2 and Scary Movie 5, but still needs to add more than $2.7 million to surpass the domestic earnings of Scary Movie 4. It is expected to hit that target very soon and is on track to become the third-highest-grossing entry in the franchise.

But to become the second-highest-grossing installment in the franchise appears to be a more challenging target. To do that, Scary Movie 6 would need to beat Scary Movie 3’s $110 million domestic haul. Whether it can close this $22 million gap will depend on its weekday and weekend holds in the next 3-4 weeks. The final box office outcome will become clearer as it continues its theatrical run.

Scary Movie 6 – Official Trailer

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Must Read: Scary Movie 6 Box Office: Nears $100 Million Theatrical Profit – Is It the Franchise’s Most Profitable Film?

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