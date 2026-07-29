Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Defies The Odyssey’s Phenomenal Run To Cross $450 Million( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Toy Story 5 is yet another mega-hit from Pixar, and it is edging closer to beating Moana 2’s North American box-office total. The movie has crossed another significant milestone at the North American box office. The film has an insane hold at the box office despite its late release and The Odyssey’s box office dominance. It is tracking to enter the all-time top 5 highest-grossing animated films list at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has emerged as the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed Michael and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to achieve this magnificent feat. The Pixar animation is set to beat Toy Story 4 as the biggest entry in the franchise. It still has enough juice to continue its run and achieve its final goals.

Toy Story 5 crosses the $450 million milestone domestically

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, Toy Story 5 has crossed the $450 million milestone at the North American box office. The Pixar animation collected a solid $1.4 million on its 6th Monday amid The Odyssey’s box-office dominance. The Toy Story movie dropped by 17.1% from last Monday and despite losing 25 theaters last Friday. It has hit the $450.1 million mark at the North American box office.

Toy Story 5 is set to beat Moana 2

Moana 2 is the sequel to Moana and one of the top 10 highest-grossing animations of all time. The movie grossed $460.4 million in its North American theatrical run, making it the 6th-highest-grossing animated film of all time. Toy Story 5 is tracking to surpass the domestic haul of Moana 2 this weekend. It is tracking to earn between $470 million and $500 million at the North American box office.

Toy Story 5 has hit the $1.025 billion at the worldwide box office, emerging as 2026’s highest-grossing film. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $450.1 million

International – $575.2 million

Worldwide – $1.02 billion

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