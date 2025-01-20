Disney has officially achieved it—three of the highest-grossing films of 2024 belong to them and are all over $1 billion. Moana 2 crossed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend. It has beaten Jurassic World Dominion as one of the top 10 highest-grossing films post-COVID. Scroll below for the deets.

Jurassic World Dominion came out in 2022 and is the third installment in the Jurassic World series featuring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles. It is the overall sixth installment in the Jurassic Park film series. A sequel to the film with Scarlett Johansson in the lead role is in the making.

This 2022 film was the third highest-grossing movie of the year. Jurassic World Dominion collected $376.85 million at the US box office and $625.1 million overseas. It has a worldwide collection of $1.00 billion, which has been beaten by Disney’s Moana 2. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it showed a stronghold this weekend at the US box office and collected $6.1 million on its 8th three-day weekend, dropping just -6.7% from last weekend. It lost 345 theatres on Friday and still hit a $442.8 million cume in the United States. Moana’s sequel is eyeing a $465 million – $475 million run in North America.

Moana 2 grossed a similar number at the international box office, which helped it not only hit the $1 billion mark but surpass Jurassic World Dominion’s $1.00 billion haul. It became the ninth film post-COVID to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

The Disney sequel collected a strong $7.9 million on its seventh weekend overseas, reaching a $567.1 million international cume over 53 markets. Adding it to the domestic cume, Moana 2 has hit a $1.01 billion global cume, thus beating Jurassic World Dominion. It is eyeing a $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion global run.

Moana 2 was released in November 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

