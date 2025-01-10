Balancing work and personal life can be tricky, especially when one’s family lives in one place and one’s career beckons them to another. That seems to be the case for Chris Pratt, who has been juggling between Los Angeles and Atlanta. His constant back-and-forth isn’t going down well with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and rumors claim tension has grown.

Chris and Katherine live in LA with their three kids, but much of his work is based in Atlanta. The constant need to travel to balance both ends hasn’t been easy for him, but it hasn’t been easy for his wife. Here’s what we know about the tension and arising issues between them.

Is There Tension Between Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Due To His Work Schedule?

According to Radar Online, the couple has been trying to figure out how to make things work out smoothly. “They’re being pulled in a ton of different directions, and that’s made things hard,” a source told the portal. Chris Pratt has filmed a lot of projects in Atlanta and he just loves the privacy it provides.

Compared to the buzzworthy and intrusive Los Angeles, it’s a lot more at ease and peaceful. “He doesn’t feel under the microscope the way he does in LA,” the insider stated. On the other hand, Katherine doesn’t share the same opinion and wants to continue to stay where they are. She also feels it’s best for Chris. But this has increased the difficulty he has been facing.

The source said, “His most recent movie, Way of the Warrior Kid, was shot in Southern California to accommodate him, even though it added millions to the budget.” They continued that it wasn’t possible to make such a big demand more often or for every project he does due to obvious reasons.

Meanwhile, a representative of Chris denied the claims of there being any issues and just responded, “There’s always going to be tension in finding a balance between their family life and Chris’ booming career, and they’re still struggling to figure it out.” For those not particularly well aware, Chris and Katherine have been married since 2019 and have three children together.

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Family History

The Marvel star and the author have two daughters, Lyla (born in 2020) and Eloise (born in 2022), and a newborn son, Ford (born in 2024). Katherine is the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Patrick Schwarzenegger is her brother. Chris Pratt also has a son named Jack with his former wife Anna Faris. They were married from 2009 to 2018.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Turn Heads With Naughty PDA During St. Barts Beach Getaway

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News