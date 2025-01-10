Reboots can be tricky, especially when they’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe project with an all-new cast. Even more so when the original actors were quite beloved as the characters they played. Fantastic Four is all set to be rebooted with a new set of actors, and the film is slated for release this year. It is titled Fantastic Four: First Steps and is directed by Matt Shakman. Julia Garner will be essaying the role of Silver Surfer in the MCU movie.

The actress hadn’t spoken about the character before the recent instance when she opened up about it as much as possible. Here’s what the 30-year-old revealed about getting the chance to play the iconic role.

Julia Garner On Being Cast As Silver Surfer In Fantastic Four

During a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Julia stated that she could not really speak much about the film but added, “All I can just say is that I’m very lucky to have a part in that project.” The award-winning star said that the Fantastic Four are fantastic. “They are so amazing in this. I’m very excited for people to see them,” she continued and then made a joke.

Julia quipped, “I’m assuming that this Silver Surfer is gonna be really shiny like in the other previous ones and the comic books. So, yeah, that’s all I’m gonna say.” She also spoke about how Marvel considered her for the first time for a project. “I feel like a lot of it has to do with casting and what feels right,” she mused and then further explained, “That’s not just Marvel; that’s any project. You need to connect with the character.”

The Fantastic Four reboot also features several other stars, including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. Julia will be essaying the role of Shalla-Bal, aka Silver Surfer. The character is silver-skinned and travels through space on a surfboard.

Matt Shakman & Ebon Moss-Bachrach On Fantastic Four Reboot

Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated to release in theatres on July 25, 2025. Matt Shakman, the director of the upcoming reboot, previously revealed it would not be an origin story. He told EW last year, “One of the ways we’re making it our own thing is we’re not telling the story of them going up and being changed.” Ebon also spoke about the movie’s concept.

The actor said, “We’re really just making our own specific thing.” He explained further, “Like any great play, you can cast a play with four people and then recast it with four different people, and it’s the same play, but it’s a completely different experience.” This was a reference to fans being unsure of how the reboot would turn out compared with the previous films.

