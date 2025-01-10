The news of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement was as joyously received by the Internet as expected. The two are a much-loved pairing and considered a power couple on social media. The news broke out after the Dune star was spotted wearing a gorgeous diamond ring during her red carpet-appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Later, it was confirmed that Zendaya and Tom got engaged during the holidays at the end of 2024. Since then, people have been admiring the beautiful ring and wondering about its details. Here’s what we know about it, including its estimated price range and what it’s made of.

How Much Did Tom Holland Spend On Zendaya’s Diamond Engagement Ring?

According to Lauren Grunstein, Verstolo Fine Jewelry’s vice president, the diamond ring features a 6-carat cushion-cut stone set east-west “with a two-tone bubble setting.” As reported by Parade, the diamond has “white gold or platinum prongs, sitting on a yellow gold band.” She called the design timeless and on-trend, and the eight prongs make it very art deco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BVLGARI Official (@bvlgari)

The VP also mused that this year, many of the brides would lean towards more or less similar settings “that are both safe and classic” but feature “distinctive elements.” As for the price of the shiny rock, Lauren stated that if it’s a high quality, naturally grown stone from a traditional store, it will fall somewhere between the whopping $300K to $500K cost range.

On the other hand, if the diamond is lab-grown, it could cost around $20K. Though it hasn’t yet been confirmed, Zendaya‘s ring is rumored to have been designed by Jessica McCormack, a renowned luxury jeweler. Meanwhile, fans were ecstatic when the news of Tom and Zendaya’s engagement first came out and expressed their thoughts.

Fans Reacted To Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Engagement

One user wrote, “ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND ENGAGED TRUE LOVE STILL EXISTS EVERYONE,” with a meme video of Anne Hathaway crying during an awards show. Another mused, “the tom holland zendaya wedding has the potential to be one of the biggest pop culture events of the decade honestly AND JUST IMAGINE LAW ROACH STYLING HER.. THAT DRESS IS GOING TO BE OUT OF THE WORLD.. God.”

A third got emotional and stated, “one day in the not so distant future tom is going to refer to zendaya as ‘my wife’ in an interview.” A fourth was excited about all the #TomDaya content they were about to get and said, “tom and zendaya engagement 6 days into 2025, AND they’re still filming two movies together this year, spiderman 4 and the odyssey, AND a press tour next year. add their wedding to that line up oh im going to combust.”

one day in the not so distant future tom is going to refer to zendaya as ‘my wife’ in an interview pic.twitter.com/XoS2khPokx — petra! 𝜗𝜚. ݁₊ (@peterfemmejay) January 6, 2025

tom and zendaya engagement 6 days into 2025, AND they’re still filming two movies together this year, spiderman 4 and the odyssey, AND a press tour next year. add their wedding to that line up oh im going to combust. pic.twitter.com/gZx9TLHHWV — diya (@watchwithdiya) January 6, 2025

