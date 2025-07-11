In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, someone was not able to survive surgery, and it was none other than Luna, the troublemaker, who caused this mess in the first place. On the other hand, quite a difficult realization about Liam was made amidst all the chaos, fear, and danger.

The aftermath of this mess is about to get tense and really dramatic. Avid watchers of the soap opera are about to be served some major fun. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 11, 2025

The final episode of this week features Bill understanding why everyone is angry at him, but wanting to see Liam. He found out that his son Liam was shot and has been hospitalized. Poppy was informed about Luna, while for Sheila, there was Deacon, who rushed to check on the state of his wife.

Everyone is disappointed and angry at Bill. He was the one who got Luna out of prison, kept her on house arrest, and later got her pardoned. He is well aware he made a mistake and is guilty about it. But now more than ever, since it’s his own son lying in the hospital because of what Luna did.

Bill is desperate to see his son, and that’s all he can think about, though the others are furious at him. And this is when he still doesn’t know that the bullet isn’t the only thing threatening Liam’s life. His brain tumor is still a secret, at least from Bill. Steffy, Finn, and Hope are the only ones who know about it.

On the other hand, Poppy stands firmly in her statement, which astonishes Li. Li came out of the surgery room and declared that Luna had not made it. Despite all the efforts, she did not survive. At least that’s what Li told the others. But what shocked her was Luna’s mother, Poppy’s response to it.

Poppy didn’t bat an eyelid when she told Li that she was glad her daughter was dead. Considering their relationship prior to this mess, it’s not even surprising. Luna tried to frame her mother for murder, blamed her, mistreated her, and threatened her, among other things. Li was surprised by the reaction.

She did not expect a major breakdown, but Poppy’s statement that she was glad Luna was dead came as a shock to her sister. Li is left speechless by this show of no emotion and by how Poppy continues to stand by it.

