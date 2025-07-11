The previous episode of General Hospital saw Drew getting some leverage against an enemy. On the other hand, Michael laid out his terms. Jordan was left dubious about Portia’s claims. Emma questioned Josslyn while Kai briefed Curtis and told him the truth about how he chose to snitch to Drew.

Things are getting messy and families are getting involved with secrets and some big revelations. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 11, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 11, 2025

The final episode of the week features Trina being outraged. She is all set to find out that her boyfriend Kai snitched on her family by sharing some intel with Drew. How will Trina react to the news of Kai going behind her back and helping someone like Drew? Who is actually an enemy to her.

This is a level of betrayal she may never recover from. When Kai shares what he did, is she going to question him or will she break up with him in her anger? After all, it was a big matter of sharing key information about her dad to somebody like Drew. Who Kai knows Trina absolutely despises.

Meanwhile, Anna consoles Emma. What is she heartbroken about? Is this about the research position or something else about Josslyn? On the other hand, Tracy cautions Chase. Is this about Brook Lynn and the Rocco plus Lulu drama? Will Chase be able to protect her from Lulu and her agendas?

Speaking of Rocco, he makes a bold move. What is he about to do next? Now that he knows Britt was his surrogate mother, is Rocco going to try to contact her? Is the drama going to escalate? And then there are Lulu and Laura who discuss family matters. Thai has got to be about Brook Lynn.

Lulu must have whined and complained to her mother about the Rocco situation. It seems she doesn’t like the taste of her own medicine. Sure doesn’t feel nice when you face the same thing you did with someone else recently? Only that Lulu deliberately did that and it was much much worse.

Curtis and Portia have another chat about their dwindling marriage. It’s getting quite intense with how their relationship has ruined. Curtis and his closeness with Jordan hasn’t helped their case either. Is this going to be the end of their marriage? Or will this lead to them sorting things out?

Anna turns to Isaiah with a personal request while Josslyn issues a tough ultimatum. Stay tuned to know more details about the soap’s storylines.

