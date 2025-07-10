Rami Malek returned to the spotlight earlier this year with The Amateur, a thriller that put him at the center of a revenge-driven spy story. The actor, known for Mr. Robot and his Oscar-winning turn as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, brought weight to a film that didn’t quite meet expectations at the box office.

Despite a cast stacked with talent like Rachel Brosnahan, Jon Bernthal, and Laurence Fishburne, the Amateur pulled in $96 million globally (per Box Office Mojo). However, once marketing and other costs were factored in, that didn’t cover its $60 million budget.

The Amateur OTT Release Date

Now, The Amateur is heading to streaming soon. The movie lands on Hulu on July 17, 2025, giving it a fresh opportunity to reach a wider audience at home. Viewers with the Disney+ bundle can also stream it there.

The thriller genre hasn’t had a strong year, as titles like The Woman in the Yard and Echo Valley, even with big names like Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore, have failed to leave a mark. The Amateur fits into that pattern, but now has a chance to break out through streaming.

It’s time for revenge. Stream The Amateur on #DisneyPlusCA July 17. pic.twitter.com/oQYeSiPFLr — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) July 9, 2025



What Is The Amateur About?

The film centers around CIA cryptographer Charlie Heller (Rami Malek), who’s grieving the loss of his wife Sarah in a terrorist attack and uncovers a conspiracy within the agency. A secret intel from a source named “Inquiline” reveals that his boss, Alex Moore, staged drone strikes as suicide bombings. When Moore refuses to act against those responsible for Sarah’s death (four international criminals led by Horst Schiller), Charlie demands CIA training to pursue them himself.

Despite his aversion to violence, he kills two assailants using improvised methods. Charlie narrowly escapes assassination attempts by Moore’s operative, Henderson, after being aided by Inquiline, revealed to be a Russian widow. As Charlie eliminates the killers across Europe, the CIA Director, Samantha O’Brien, intervenes, arresting Moore and his deputy. Charlie finally confronts Schiller aboard a ship but chooses justice over revenge, orchestrating his capture. With the agency purged of corruption, Charlie completes the plane he and Sarah began restoring and takes it for a solitary flight.

New poster for ‘THE AMATEUR’, an espionage thriller starring Rami Malek, Jon Bernthal, Rachel Brosnahan and Laurence Fishburne. In theaters on April 11. pic.twitter.com/cXf7dtVHgh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 17, 2025

The Amateur: Critics & Viewers’ Reception

The reception for The Amateur has been mixed overall, sitting at 61% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but viewers have responded more positively, with an 88% audience score. Viewers have maintained the same tone on X as well. One tweeted, “Rami Malek put on a masterclass in The Amateur.” Another added, “I greatly enjoyed the new film The Amateur starring Rami Malek as a CIA all source analyst turned operator, driven to wet work to avenge his wife’s murder. It was excellent. Recommended!”

Rami Malek put on a masterclass in The Amateur — レイモンド (@1RealNanaK) July 7, 2025

I greatly enjoyed the new film The Amateur starring Rami Malek as a CIA all source analyst turned operator, driven to wet work to avenge his wife’s murder. It was excellent. Recommended! pic.twitter.com/ZimxceCZUN — Jackie Singh 🇺🇸 (@HackingButLegal) May 22, 2025

A third wrote, “Best movie I’ve watched in 2025 so far: The Amateur – Rami Malek. I really wanted to like The Accountant 2 but it was a tad formulaic. It’s still a good watch though!” Someone else said, “Rami Malek did what he to do on The Amateur. Top tier acting 🫡”

Best movie I’ve watched in 2025 so far: The Amateur – Rami Malek. I really wanted to like The Accountant 2 but it was a tad formulaic. It’s still a good watch though! — Shams Eska Essack (@ShamsEssack) July 5, 2025

Rami Malek did what he to do on The Amateur. Top tier acting 🫡 — MaMsimang 🏳️‍🌈 (@UnatiBunny) July 3, 2025

You can check out the trailer of The Amateur below:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Dark Guy Ritchie Action Thriller Starring Jason Statham Is Trending On OTT — But Is It Worth Watching?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News