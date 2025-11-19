Nuremberg delivered a strong push on Monday and surprised many with its performance. It moved up from number 7 last Friday to number 4 in the US daily charts, landing right below Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, The Running Man and Predator Badlands. For a World War 2 historical drama led by Rami Malek and Russell Crowe, the climb shows that the film is holding steady even with heavy competition around it.

Nuremberg Box Office Performance: Beating Competitors Despite Fewer Theatres

The movie has earned $8.7 million so far from 1,830 theatres across the US. Released on November 7, it collected more than $3.8 million during its opening weekend, then added more than $2.4 million in its second weekend with a 37% drop. Its daily numbers at the moment are not record-breaking, yet they are steady enough to keep the film in a strong position at the box office.

On Monday, it saw a smaller percentage drop than Regretting You (72.5%), Black Phone 2 (73.7%), and the new releases Now You See Me Now You Don’t (70.5%), The Running Man (73.2%) and Predator Badlands (74.7%). This steady movement supports the notion that Nuremberg is establishing a solid foundation among viewers.

Nuremberg is also playing in fewer theatres than all these titles, yet it still moved ahead of Black Phone 2 ($179,425) and Regretting You ($239,633) in Monday numbers. The drop sat at 58.9% with Monday earnings around $283,000, per Box Office Mojo. The international earnings have not been reported yet, but when they arrive, the worldwide total may pass $10 million.

Expected To Near Down The $10 Million Target Domestically After The 2nd Week Run

Domestically, the movie is expected to surpass the $10 million mark after completing its two-week run at the box office. The weekdays often bring a slight boost to films falling under a similar genre to Nuremberg. Despite that, the movies’ steady performance hints at a longer run ahead, especially with growing awards season talk and rising attention from audiences who continue to discover it in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

