Glen Powell’s The Running Man opened with over twice the collection earned by the OG film back in 1987. The Stephen King adaptation has landed in the domestic top 3 rankings on its opening weekend. The opening weekend gross is underwhelming for a film with $100 million+ budget. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Glen Powell’s film had a reported budget of $110 million. It will not be easy for the film to achieve financial success if it fails to perform strongly at the box office. The film will heavily depend on word-of-mouth from here on, and the audience has given it a relatively strong rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Running Man’s opening weekend collection at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Glen Powell starrer The Running Man collected $17 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America. It is at #2 in the domestic box office ranking, only under Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. It is more than twice the opening weekend collection of the OG The Running Man starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. It was released in 1987 and collected $8.1 million on its debut weekend.

3-day opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday, day 1 – $6.51 million

Saturday, day 2 – $6.17 million

Sunday, day 3 – $4.32 million

Total – $17 million

Global weekend update

Edgar Wright’s film grossed $11.2 million during its 5-day international opening weekend. It is a very disappointing collection for a movie with a $110 million price tag. Allied to the domestic gross, the global opening weekend collection of the film is $28.2 million only. Initially, it was projected to earn between $20 million and $25 million on its debut weekend at the domestic box office. The film will need to gross above $270 million to be considered a commercial success.

What is the film about?

In a brutal future where a lethal reality show rules television, a desperate man signs up to save his dying daughter. Forced into a nationwide manhunt, he must outsmart elite killers while millions watch. As his defiance turns him into an unlikely hero, the system begins to fear the very contestant it created. The Running Man was released on November 14, and it features Glen Powell, William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Sean Hayes, Colman Domingo, and Josh Brolin.

Box office summary

North America – $17 million

International – $11.2 million

Worldwide – $28.2 million

