Regretting You is moving through its box office run with steady confidence, and the numbers show how strong its hold has become. The Colleen Hoover adaptation slipped from the top two to the fourth position in the US daily charts, yet it delivered a remarkable 207% jump in domestic earnings on Friday, November 15, 2025. This rise came even after it lost more than 400 theatres across the country, proving that the audience interest remains solid.

Regretting You Box Office Performance

The romance drama led by Mason Thames has crossed 22 days in theatres and continues to bring in strong numbers. It has earned more than $73.7 million worldwide so far, and out of that, $42.1 million comes from the domestic market and $31.5 million from international territories. This year has also turned into a bright run for Thames.

Regretting You is set to become his third straight success after How to Train Your Dragon and Black Phone 2, which have both performed well at the box office. With the current pace, Regretting You stands only about $1.2 million short of its break-even target of $75 million, which places it roughly 1.7% away from crossing that line.

Regretting You Friday Earnings Rise After A Slow Midweek

The film picked up pace after a couple of low-earning days on Wednesday and Thursday. It collected more than $1.2 million on Friday after making around $397K on Thursday. It reached this amount from 2,709 theatres at an average of $450 per theatre, per Box Office Mojo. The film did record a 45% drop from last Friday’s $2.2 million, though the rise from Thursday’s total highlights that the audience response remains strong.

The steady support over the last few weeks shows that new releases have not pushed it out of attention. Many who doubted its staying power may need to rethink, as the film now appears capable of reaching at least $100 million worldwide by the end of its run.

Regretting You Set To Pass Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Regretting You has already entered the list of the top 40 highest-grossing domestic films of the year and now aims to rise further. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale holds $44.9 million and sits ahead of Regretting You at the moment. That total is expected to be passed by the end of the weekend, adding another step in the film’s upward climb.

Regretting You Box Office Summary

Domestic – $42.1 million

International – $31.5 million

Worldwide- $73.7 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

