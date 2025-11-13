Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You is quietly turning into the movie everyone is talking about. Released on October 24, 2025, the film has refused to move from the top 2 spots in the US daily charts for nearly two weeks. The romance drama, adapted from Hoover’s popular novel, has pulled off something rare this season, and that is holding strong against big new releases while keeping the numbers steady.

Regretting You Box Office Performance

What began as a slow start for the movie has now turned into a full-blown success story. The film caught fire during the Halloween weekend, raking in $7.8 million. Since then, the momentum has been carried forward, as last weekend’s numbers hit $6.6 million, showing a mild 14.9% dip from the previous weekend, despite losing 229 theatres. For a romance drama, that kind of consistency is rare, but Regretting You seems to have found its rhythm.

The film’s lead, Mason Thames, who already made a splash this year with Black Phone 2 and How to Train Your Dragon, appears to be on a winning streak. The movie has now reached an impressive $71.5 million worldwide. Out of that, $40.1 million comes from domestic audiences, while $31.4 million has rolled in from overseas, per Box Office Mojo.

The trend looks unstoppable as this week’s figures show another strong push — close to $1 million on Monday and over $1.1 million on Tuesday, which is a sharp 44% rise from Monday’s numbers and only a 16% dip compared to last Tuesday. Given the current trajectory, it appears poised to surpass the $100 million mark soon.

Regretting You Outgrosses Stephen King’s The Monkey

The big headline now is that Regretting You has officially outgrossed The Monkey, the 2025 horror comedy inspired by a Stephen King story. The Monkey made $68.8 million worldwide, with $39.7 million from the US. Hoover’s adaptation has now topped that both domestically and globally.

The Monkey Box Office Summary

Domestic – $39.7 million

International – $29.1 million

Worldwide – $68.8 million

Regretting You Box Office Summary

Domestic – $40.1 million

International – $31.4 million

Worldwide – $71.5 million

