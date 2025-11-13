Amazon MGM’s new biographical drama on American oil magnate Sarah Rector, Sarah’s Oil, made a surprising climb in the US box office charts on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. After days of slipping down the ladder, the film suddenly found its way back into the top three, pushing aside some of Hollywood’s more talked-about releases still running in theatres.

Directed and co-written by Cyrus Nowrasteh, the movie takes its cue from the 2014 book Searching for Sarah Rector: The Richest Black Girl in America. The cast includes Zachary Levi, Naya Desir-Johnson, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Garret Dillahunt, who together bring the story of one of America’s earliest Black millionaires to life.

Sarah’s Oil Box Office Performance

Released last Friday alongside Predator: Badlands, Nuremberg, and Die My Love, Sarah’s Oil started off strong at number 3 in the daily charts. It opened with $1.7 million from 2,410 theatres, averaging $723 per theatre. However, after that first day, the film’s run began to wobble. The rankings kept sliding, landing at number 4, then 5, and eventually 7 by Monday, as earnings kept dipping each day. Monday’s total fell below $500K, setting a gloomy tone for a film made on an $18 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.

Tuesday Brings A Surprise Turnaround For Sarah’s Oil

However, then came Tuesday. The movie suddenly turned heads with a solid rebound on the discount day, pulling in nearly $1 million, with more than $970K coming from the same number of theaters. The per-theatre average stood at $403, showing a sharp 135% jump compared to the previous day’s numbers. The current domestic box office numbers for the movie stand at $5.6 million.

That spike was enough to pull Sarah’s Oil back into the number 3 position on the US daily charts, overtaking titles like Nuremberg ($881K), Tron: Ares ($386K), Bugonia $728K), Black Phone 2 ($833K), and Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc ($672K).

Can Sarah’s Oil Recover Its $18 Million Budget?

Even with this midweek spark, questions linger around whether the film can sustain momentum or recover its $18 million cost. For now, though, Sarah’s Oil has managed to remind everyone that the story of Sarah Rector still holds power at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Tron: Ares Worldwide Box Office: How Much Does It Need To Surpass Will Smith’s Blockbuster Action-Comedy From 1990s?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News