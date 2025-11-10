Amazon MGM’s new PG-13 western biographical drama, Sarah’s Oil, starring Zachary Levi, witnessed a lukewarm start in the US. The film had a small production budget of $18 million and showed impressive numbers on the opening weekend. However, the numbers still suggest that even this modest cost might be difficult to recover through its theatrical run.

Sarah’s Oil Box Office: Opening Day & Weekend Performance

The film collected $4.4 million over its first weekend after being released in more than 2,400 theatres across the country. Released on Friday, November 7, 2025, alongside Predator: Badlands, Nuremberg, Christy, and Die My Love, the film earned $1.7 million on its opening day, placing third in the daily charts. The following days showed a decline as it dropped to fourth place, with $1.5 million on Saturday and $1.2 million on Sunday.

With an average of about $1,800 per theatre, the performance is slightly better than what many expected, but the low budget still hangs over the movie’s financial outlook. The box office trend so far suggests a short run, unless strong word of mouth gives it a lift in the coming weeks.

Sarah’s Oil Has Better Hopes Through OTT Release

Even if the theatrical numbers remain weak, the movie may still find a way to recover part of its cost through digital platforms. Its release on Prime Video is expected to bring in a fair amount through OTT rights and targeted ads once it completes its theatrical run. For now, Sarah’s Oil stands as a film that has garnered some attention, but not enough to ensure a solid return.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

