Sarah’s Oil, a biographical drama starring Zachary Levy, quietly premiered this Friday. It earned a modest sum, placing in the domestic top 5. However, the film continues the fall box office’s slow momentum. Keep scrolling for more details.

The film is about Sarah Rector, and it has been directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh. It is reportedly inspired by the 2014 book Searching for Sarah Rector: The Richest Black Girl in America by Tonya Bolden. Besides Levi, the film also features Naya Desir-Johnson, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Garret Dillahunt.

Sarah’s Oil’s box office collection in North America on its opening day

The PG-rated film debuted at #3 in the domestic box office rankings, just behind Predator: Badlands and Regretting You. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Sarah’s Oil collected $1.7 million at the North American box office on its opening day, Friday. This includes $460k from the Thursday previews. The word-of-mouth is strong for this film, receiving a near-perfect 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sarah’s Oil – Projected opening weekend & more

There have been few promotions for this biographical drama, and its fate largely depends on word of mouth. This Zachary Levi starrer is projected to earn between $4 million and $5 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office.

Sarah’s Oil reportedly has a budget of $18 million, and if word-of-mouth does its magic, the film is expected to perform well at the box office. It requires less than $50 million to break even at the box office.

What is the film about?

Directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh, the story follows eleven-year-old Sarah Rector, an African American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s, who believes there is oil beneath the barren land she’s been allotted — and whose unshakable faith ultimately proves her right. Sarah’s Oil was released on October 7.

