Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film, One Battle After Another, is gearing up for its seventh week in theaters. With a current worldwide tally of $191.4 million, the critically praised action-thriller ranks among the top 20 titles of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo).

However, according to a report by CBR, the film is expected to face losses of around $100 million at the box office. Now, all eyes will be on whether it can surpass the $200 million milestone before ending its ongoing theatrical run. It needs around $8.6 million more to hit that target.

With the film arriving on digital later this month, the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed movie is expected to perform quite well, thanks to its widespread praise and strong Oscar buzz. Meanwhile, the movie is closing in on the worldwide tally of an early 2000s hit spy thriller starring Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman. We’re talking about the 2002 film The Sum of All Fears. Here’s how much One Battle After Another needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. The Sum of All Fears – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $68.4 million

International: $123 million

Worldwide: $191.4 million

The Sum of All Fears – Box Office Summary

North America: $118.9 million

International: $75 million

Worldwide: $193.9 million

Based on these figures, the Leonardo DiCaprio-led action thriller trails the Ben Affleck-starrer by around $2.5 million worldwide. With its current pace, One Battle After Another is poised to surpass that mark before wrapping up its theatrical run. The final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

Next Two Weeks Crucial For One Battle After Another’s Box Office

Per CBR, One Battle After Another is reportedly scheduled to debut on digital platforms on November 20, 2025. With its digital release less than two weeks away, this window will be crucial in determining the film’s final box office tally before its theatrical run concludes.

Once it arrives on digital, a natural dip in theatre attendance is expected, which makes the coming days all the more important for its overall earnings. It remains to be seen how much more One Battle After Another can add to its worldwide total until then.

One Battle After Another – Plot & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

