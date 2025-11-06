Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc continues its strong run in the US market since its release a couple of weeks ago. The film has managed to hold its ground against most Hollywood releases still playing in theaters. Besides, the anime craze among US audiences remains solid after the massive success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and now The Reze Arc is creating a record of its own.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Daily Earnings Stay Strong Despite Minor Dips

The movie has already earned more than $141 million worldwide. Out of this, $32.9 million has come from the US, while the rest, over $100 million, has been earned internationally, with Japan contributing the largest share. The US audience has responded strongly, pushing the movie back into the top two in the daily charts after a short slip to number four during the Halloween weekend.

So far, The Reze Arc has managed to collect more than $1 million every day in the US, except for Monday this week, when earnings dropped by 62% to around $830K. The film bounced back on discount Tuesday, collecting $1.1 million, marking a 36.7% rise from the previous day and a 44.9% dip compared to the previous Tuesday’s total.

Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc Box Office Summary

North America- $32.9m

International – $108.2m

Worldwide – $141.1m

Aiming to Surpass Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in the US

The Reze Arc now sits at number 48 among the highest-grossing films in the US this year, ahead of I Know What You Did Last Summer and Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie. This performance shows how anime films are steadily gaining ground in the mainstream box office.

The film’s run is not slowing down. It is expected to surpass Jujutsu Kaisen 0 domestically by tomorrow to become the fifth highest-grossing anime movie ever released in the US, as per Box Office Mojo. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 currently holds $34.5 million in the US and $166.6 million worldwide. With projections estimating a $45 million domestic total by the end of its run, The Reze Arc is on track to not only overtake Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s US numbers but possibly its global total as well.

