Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is still unstoppable at the North American box office despite being the 6th highest-grossing anime movie. The Japanese anime feature is now on track to beat the Stephen King adaptation, The Long Walk. The Chainsaw Man movie is expected to edge closer to the $40 million mark this weekend. Scroll below for the box office collections.

The anime movie has outgrossed Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, The Smurfs, Ne Zha 2, Him, and many more 2025 releases at the North American box office. The anime movie is the sequel to the first season of the series. It adapts events covering the original manga’s fifth and sixth volumes. It was released in Japan by Toho and is performing well at the box office.

How much has Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc earned so far at the North American box office?

MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $845k on its second Monday with a decline of 51.1% from its first Monday when it collected $1.7 million. Reze Arc is back at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. After 11 days of running in the theaters, the box office collection of North America is $31.8 million. It is tracking to earn $40 million next at the North American box office.

On track to beat The Long Walk

Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk is a dystopian survival thriller film based on Stephen King‘s novel of the same name. It is a box office success, earning $35.16 million in North America during its lifetime run. Reze Arc is less than $4 million away from beating the domestic haul of The Long Walk.

If Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc beats The Long Walk, it will not just be another anime success story. It will symbolize how the genre has evolved into a mainstream cinematic force in North America, capable of standing toe-to-toe with high-concept Hollywood thrillers. Meanwhile, The Long Walk collected $54.6 million worldwide, and the Japanese anime movie has earned more than double that amount.

More about the anime movie

According to several media reports, the anime movie had a production budget of $4 million. The film has collected thirty-five times more than its modest budget. In this movie, Denji encounters a new romantic interest, Reze, who works at a coffee cafe.

