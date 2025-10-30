Halloween is incomplete without a Stephen King movie. The king of horror novels, Stephen King, has penned countless horror classics over the decades, many of which have been adapted for the big screen. Some of them became big box office hits, while others turned into cult classics. Here are 5 Stephen King horror movies that you will find so terrifying that you may have to sleep with the lights on this Halloween.

1. Gerald’s Game (2017)

Director – Mike Flanagan

– Mike Flanagan Rotten Tomatoes – 91%

– 91% Streaming On – Netflix

Plot – The movie, based on Stephen King’s 1992 novel, was long considered unfilmable, but in 2017 it was brought to the big screens by horror genius Mike Flanagan. It follows a married couple who move to an isolated house for a holiday. However, things take a drastic turn when the husband dies of a sudden heart attack, only to leave his wife handcuffed to the bed without the key. With little to no hope for rescue, she must find a way to survive or accept her fate.

2. Misery (1990)

Director – Rob Reiner

– Rob Reiner Rotten Tomatoes Score – 91%

– 91% Streaming On – Prime Video

Plot – Based on Stephen King’s 1987 novel, Misery follows a novelist who, after a car crash, is rescued by a nurse who claims to be his biggest fan and moves him into an isolated cabin to help him recover. However, when she gets to know that the novelist plans to kill off her favorite characters in his novel, her obsession turns into something far darker, and the novelist must find a way out to escape.

3. It (Chapters 1 and 2)

Director – Andrés Muschietti

– Andrés Muschietti Rotten Tomatoes – 85% and 62%

– 85% and 62% Streaming On – HBO Max & Prime Video

Plot – The IT movie series remains one of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful horror movies of modern times. The movie, based on Stephen King’s 1986 renowned work, follows the story of seven young outcasts, known as the Loser’s Club, and their fight against a demonic clown named Pennywise who haunts and terrorizes the town of Derry. Both It Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 ranked as the highest and second-highest-grossing horror movies of all time until The Conjuring: Last Rites surpassed It: Chapter 2 to claim the 2nd position. A new prequel series, named It: Welcome to Derry, has recently premiered on HBO Max.

4. The Shining (1980)

Director – Stanley Kubrick

– Stanley Kubrick Rotten Tomatoes – 84%

– 84% Streaming On– Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot- The movie, based on Stephen King’s 1977 novel of the same name, was directed by Stanley Kubrick and is considered one of the greatest horror movies of all time. The movie follows a recovering and budding novelist’s descent into insanity while he serves as a caretaker of a mountain resort hotel along with his wife and his clairvoyant son. The movie features some of the most iconic scenes in film history, such as the sea of blood pouring out of the elevator doors and the boy riding his tricycle through the hotel corridors, only to encounter the ghostly twin girls.

5. Pet Sematary (1989)

Director – Mary Lambert

– Mary Lambert Rotten Tomatoes Score – 58%

– 58% Streaming On – Paramount+ & Prime Video

Plot – Based on Stephen King’s 1983 novel, Pet Sematary first came to the big screen in 1989, followed by its sequel in 1992. The movie follows a doctor who moves to Maine with his family and encounters a friendly neighbor. When the doctor’s family cat gets accidentally killed, the neighbor advises the doctor to bury their pet near an old cemetery. However, things take a turn for the worse when the cat returns to life with evil traits. The situation worsens when the family’s son dies and the doctor, despite the warnings of the neighbor, buries his son in the same ground where the cat was previously buried.

