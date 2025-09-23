Netflix once had a zombie series that Stephen King held in high regard. The author of horror called it an experience that felt like existential hell. He pointed out that it stripped the zombie genre down to its rawest form and made it work. King often uses his social media to highlight films and shows he admires, and this one was no exception.

Name of the Series and Its Plot

The series was Black Summer, a spinoff set in the Z Nation universe. It followed Rose, played by Jaime King, a mother trying to reunite with her daughter in the first wave of the apocalypse. Alongside her was Spears, an escaped prisoner portrayed by Justin Chu Cary, who reluctantly became her ally. Their path crossed with other survivors, including Sun, William, and Lance, each of them struggling to survive as society collapsed. In one clever moment, Lance passes by a copy of Cell, Stephen King’s own novel about phones turning people into zombies, a quiet nod that fans spotted quickly.

Why Stephen King Praised Black Summer

Stephen King praised the show for avoiding cliches. He admired its lack of long backstories and unnecessary flashbacks, appreciating how it was shot with a fluid handheld style.

“BLACK SUMMER (Netflix): “Just when you think there’s no more scare left in zombies, THIS comes along. Existential hell in the suburbs, stripped to the bone,” he wrote on X.

BLACK SUMMER (Netflix): Just when you think there's no more scare left in zombies, THIS comes along. Existential hell in the suburbs, stripped to the bone. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 15, 2019

In another post he added, “BLACK SUMMER: No long, fraught discussions. No endless flashbacks, because there’s no back story. No grouchy teens. Dialogue is spare. Much shot with a single handheld camera, very fluid. Showrunners could learn a lot from this. If they could work, that is.”

BLACK SUMMER: No long, fraught discussions. No endless flashbacks, because there's no back story. No grouchy teens. Dialogue is spare. Much shot with a single handheld camera, very fluid. Showrunners could learn a lot from this. If they could work, that is. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 15, 2019

Black Summer Reviews

Viewers seemed to agree, as it earned strong scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with the second season reaching a perfect rating from critics. One tweeted, “Black summer on Netflix is tremendous it’s so good!”

Black summer on Netflix is tremendous it’s so good! — richlux713 (@RichLux713) April 24, 2019

Another added, “If no one has watched Black Summer on Netflix, do watch 🧟‍♂️” A third said, “Have you seen Black Summer on Netflix? Imho, it wipes the floor with The Walking Dead.”

If no one has watched Black Summer on Netflix, do watch 🧟‍♂️ — Laniluvm (@mvulinaL) July 8, 2025

Have you seen Black Summer on Netflix? Imho, it wipes the floor with The Walking Dead. — Niels Andersen (@NielsAnderzen) August 9, 2025

Someone else penned, “Black summer on Netflix is so good.”

Black summer on Netflix is so good — Margiela 🪐 (@Roc_NATEshun) July 20, 2025

Black Summer Was Cancelled

Despite its strong reception, the show will go no further. Co-creator John Hyams confirmed last year that Netflix decided against a third season, a choice he admitted was not his own. He expressed regret, saying he would have liked to continue the story.

For now, Black Summer remains at two seasons, both available to stream.

