Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has done it. The film has officially surpassed the worldwide haul of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train as the highest-grossing anime movie ever. It has also crossed the $550 million milestone at the global box office and surpassed The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crosses the $550 million milestone at the worldwide box office

Based on the latest box office data by industry tracker, Luiz Fernando, the latest Demon Slayer movie collected a strong $4.3 million on its 10 three-day weekend at the box office in Japan. In Japanese currency, the total box office collection hits ¥33.99 billion, which is around $230.7 million.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle reached 23.9 million admissions in Japan and is less than a million away from beating Spirited Away’s 24.3 million admissions as the 2nd most-watched movie ever. Infinity Castle has grossed an estimated $104.7 million in the US and an estimated $234.4 million overseas. Therefore, the estimated global total of the anime movie is $569.6 million.

Surpasses Demon Slayer: Mugen Train as the highest-grossing anime film ever worldwide

According to the report, Infinity Castle has surpassed the worldwide Demon Slayer: Mugen Train collection as the highest-grossing anime movie ever. For the unversed, Mugen Train collected an estimated $520.7 million worldwide. While Mugen Train earned ¥40.75 billion in Japan, Infinity Castle stands at ¥34 billion but ranks higher in dollar terms. It is also the biggest Japanese movie ever worldwide.

Beats The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ global haul

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle also surpassed the worldwide haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend. The MCU movie has collected $521 million so far and counting. Infinity Castle has beaten all three MCU movies of the year. It has also become the ninth highest-grossing movie of 2025 worldwide.

Haruo Sotozaki’s film is tracking to hit $600 million next weekend. With that, it will surpass the worldwide haul of Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, becoming the 8th highest-grosser of the year. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released worldwide on September 12.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

