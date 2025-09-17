After nearly eight weeks in theaters, the box office momentum of Marvel’s latest Fantastic Four reboot has naturally diminished due to competition from recent releases like The Conjuring: Last Rites and the film’s upcoming digital release. Despite rave reviews from both critics and viewers, the MCU film hasn’t performed at the box office as initially expected. Yet, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has earned an impressive $518.9 million worldwide.

The reboot has just outgrossed James Cameron’s iconic sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Now, First Steps is targeting the global haul of the 2015 Marvel hit – Ant-Man, which stands at $519.3 million. It is also closing in on the 87%-rated star-studded animated blockbuster – Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016). Here’s how much the Pedro Pascal-starrer Fantastic Four reboot needs to earn to surpass it worldwide.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Kung Fu Panda 3 – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, based on Box Office Mojo data:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $272.6 million

International: $246.4 million

Worldwide: $518.9 million (as of today)

Kung Fu Panda 3 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $143.5 million

International: $377.6 million

Worldwide: $521.2 million

As the figures show, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently behind Kung Fu Panda 3 by around $2.3 million in worldwide earnings. Despite nearing the end of its theatrical run, First Steps still has a good chance of reaching this milestone in the coming days.

Can The Fantastic Four: First Steps Enter The Top 250 Club?

Right now, First Steps is ranked 254th on the list of the highest-grossing films of all time. To crack the Top 250, it needs to surpass Ant-Man, Kung Fu Panda 3, Meet the Fockers, and finally Robert Downey Jr.’s acclaimed film Sherlock Holmes, which currently holds the 250th spot with a $524 million global haul. If the film’s upcoming digital release doesn’t significantly hinder its theatrical performance, there’s still a chance First Steps could overtake Sherlock Holmes and enter the Top 250 list.

More About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Directed by Matt Shakman and set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe, the story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

