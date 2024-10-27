Po is the most adorable and loved Panda in the world of animated features. Fans got a character like that owing to the Kung Fu Panda movies. The latest was Kung Fu Panda 4, which was released earlier this year and is one of the highest-grossing films of the year. But is it the highest-grossing in the franchise? Scroll below to find out.

The first film in the series was released in 2008, and as mentioned above, the latest one was released in March of this year. The franchise has collected around $2.36 billion at the worldwide box office, as per The Numbers. The fourth movie had the lowest budget of $85 million but was also a financial success. Jack Black is phenomenal as the voice of Po, the Panda, who is also the Dragon Warrior.

Besides Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman is also in the films as Master Shifu’s voice. Other voice cast members include Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, David Cross, James Hong, Li Shan, and more. However, some of them did not reprise their roles in Kung Fu Panda 4. In the latest movie, Po went against a sorcerer, the Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis.

Po is tasked with finding his successor, the new Dragon Warrior. It was released around the time Dune 2 arrived in the theatres and was also a success; at one point, it was leading at the box office. But Kung Fu Panda 4 is not the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out the films’ worldwide box office collection here:

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) – $521.17 million

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) – $548.05 million

Kung Fu Panda (2008) – $632.09 million

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – $665.69 million

This American martial arts comedy media franchise includes feature films, television series, and short films. The second installment is the highest-grossing in the franchise, and it was directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. This was reportedly the highest-grossing film globally directed solely by a woman until Wonder Woman arrived in 2017.

