Jurassic World Rebirth shatters industry’s projections and opens with one of the biggest collections in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film also recorded a massive opening at the worldwide box office, which shall be discussed in a separate article. The latest release has beaten Jurassic World Dominion’s debut with its 5-day opening weekend collection. Keep scrolling for more.

The film’s opening weekend surpassed Minions: The Rise of Gru’s as the biggest 4th of July opener of all time at the domestic box office. It is also significant in Scarlett’s career outside her MCU filmography, including top-grossing films. This is also expected to challenge a few of her MCU movies and become one of the biggest blockbusters in ScarJo’s career.

How much has the film earned on its 5-day opening weekend at the North American box office?

Scarlett Johansson starrer Jurassic World Rebirth collected $91.5 million during its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office [via Box Office Mojo]. The 5-day opening collection is far more impressive and is a staggering $147.3 million. It is already the 8th highest-grossing film of the year domestically and the 9th movie of 2025 to cross the $100 million milestone.

How does it stack up against the other Jurassic films?

Rebirth has recorded the third-biggest overall opening in the Jurassic Park franchise. With its 5-day opening collection, the 2025 movie has beaten the other three films in the series.

Check out the biggest openings in the Jurassic Park franchise

Jurassic World – $208.8 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $148 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $147.3 million Jurassic World Dominion – $145.1 million Jurassic Park III – $81.4 million The Lost World: Jurassic Park – $74.7 million Jurassic Park – $50.2 million

Beats Minions: The Rise of Gru as the biggest 4th of July opener of all time

Mahershala Ali’s latest dinosaur movie has also recorded the biggest 4th of July opening weekend, surpassing Minions: The Rise of Gru’s $123.08 million collection. The Rise of Gru collected it over its extended weekend.

Check out the top 5 biggest July 4th long weekends at the domestic box office.

Jurassic World Rebirth – $147.3 million Minions: The Rise of Gru – $123.08 million Transformers: Dark of the Moon – $115.88 million Spider-Man 2 – $115.8 million Despicable Me 3 – $99.02 million

The biggest non-MCU opener of Scarlett Johansson

It is also the biggest opening in Scarlett Johansson’s career outside the MCU movies. The 2025 movie is also ScarJO‘s first-ever non-MCU $100 million+ domestic box office opener. She has also become the highest-grossing actor worldwide. Jurassic World Rebirth has been in theaters since July 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: 5 Iconic Movie Franchises That Are One Film Away From Billion-Dollar Box Office Milestone: From Final Destination To Home Alone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News