Everyone is eagerly waiting for director Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming Drishyam 3. Meanwhile, another of his films, starring Biju Menon and Joju George, is gearing up for its OTT release after its theatrical run. Valathu Vashathe Kallan, which hit theaters on January 30, 2026, is now set to reach home audiences almost two months later.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan Plot

CI Antony Xavier, played by Biju Menon, is a corrupt police officer whose personal life is in shambles, with his son hating him. Despite this, Antony is trying to rebuild their strained relationship. On the other hand, Samuel Joseph, played by Joju George, leads a seemingly happy life with his wife Theresa Samuel, played by Lena, and their only daughter Irene Samuel, played by Vaishnavi Raj.

However, their happiness doesn’t last long when Irene goes missing. Antony is assigned as the investigating officer, but Samuel grows suspicious of the way the case is being handled. Taking matters into his own hands, Samuel gets personally involved in the investigation, with his past making him uniquely suited to uncover the truth.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan: Streaming Details

Manorama Max has officially confirmed that Valathu Vashathe Kallan will begin streaming on March 27, 2026. However, the release will not be available worldwide, as countries in the Middle East and North African regions have been excluded.

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Valathu Vashathe Kallan Cast & Crew

Starring Biju Menon as CI Antony Xavier, K. R. Gokul as Philip Antony, Joju George as Samuel Joseph, Lena as Theresa Samuel, and Vaishnavi Raj as Irene Samuel.

The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and written by Dinu Thomas Eelan. The music is composed by Vishnu Shyam, with cinematography by Satheesh Kurup and editing by V. S. Vinayak. The production companies involved are August Cinema, Bedtime Stories, and Cineholix.

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