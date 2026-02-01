With Drishyam 3 inching closer to release, expectations around director Jeethu Joseph are once again on the rise. Amid this anticipation, his latest Malayalam outing, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, starring Biju Menon and Joju George, quietly arrived in theaters last week, only to receive an underwhelming response. Reviews for the film have been mostly negative overall. It is worth remembering that Jeethu Joseph’s previous film, Mirage (2025), starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, was also a box office dud, and opinions did not improve even after it became available for streaming.

If Valathu Vashathe Kallan also turns out to be a flop, this would be the second one in a row, which could potentially damage confidence in the upcoming Drishyam 3 and its performance. So, does the film truly deserve the criticism it’s receiving, or does it still have enough going for it to make it a worthwhile watch despite its flaws? Let’s break it down.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan Plot: A Clash Of Power, Morality & Revenge

Antony Xavier, played by Biju Menon, is a corrupt Circle Inspector in the Kerala Police. He is intelligent yet brutally ruthless, showing no mercy even toward victims of abuse or even his own family. Antony shares a strained relationship with his son, Philip, played by K. R. Gokul, though he is trying to reconcile with him.

On the other hand, Samuel Joseph, portrayed by Joju George, is a computer technician, ethical hacker, and data recovery expert. He leads a happy life with his wife, Theresa, played by Lena, and their daughter, Irene Samuel, portrayed by Vyshnavi Raj. Irene is a law student and activist who speaks out against tyranny and abuse of authority. One day, she goes missing, and Samuel approaches the police station, where Antony is leading the investigation into Irene’s disappearance.

What Works In Valathu Vashathe Kallan

The biggest positive of the film is the performances, especially those of Biju Menon and Joju George. Both actors were quite good in their respective roles and delivered impressive performances. However, K. R. Gokul’s performance felt slightly annoying, though that may have been the intended effect.

The visuals are another strong point. The atmosphere of each scene effectively reflects the emotional state of the characters appearing in those moments. The film also starts well, with solid character introductions and establishment sequences. Overall, nearly the entire first hour flows smoothly and remains engaging and enjoyable.

What Doesn’t Works In Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Biju Menon’s Antony suffers from an unconvincing character arc. The second half completely derails the momentum and goodwill built in the first half, weighed down by lazy writing, an overcomplicated plot, and unconvincing puzzle elements.

Towards the end, everything falls apart, even though the journey remains somewhat enjoyable. The film tries too hard to outsmart the audience, and the writing often feels convenient. The script itself becomes a problem, especially in the case of Joju George’s character, Samuel, and his family. We do not feel the required level of empathy or sadness for his loss. While the film attempts to establish characters within limited screen time, it fails to create a strong emotional attachment to them. As mentioned earlier, because Antony is characterized in the first half, the ending ultimately feels unconvincing.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan Verdict: Theater Watch Or OTT Wait?

The core concept of the film is quite strong and had the potential to become an exceptional movie if the script had been better. Unfortunately, the writing does not fully live up to that potential. Despite its problematic elements, the film remains enjoyable to a certain extent.

As mentioned earlier, the performances are solid, which makes the film watchable. Considering all these factors, it is up to the viewer to decide whether to watch it in theaters or wait for its OTT release. For the right kind of audience, this film is not a waste of money, as it can still provide a reasonably satisfying viewing experience.

If you enjoy performance-driven thrillers and can overlook writing flaws, Valathu Vashathe Kallan may work as a one-time theater watch. Otherwise, waiting for its OTT release could be the safer choice.

