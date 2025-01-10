#NTRNeel is catering to being a Pan-Indian film, and the makers are considering casting actors from across the South Indian industries; the movie is slated to begin shooting soon.

The two big forces of the Telugu and Kannada industries, RRR star Jr. NTR and Saalar director Prashanth Neel will collaborate for the first time on the film, tentatively titled #NTRNEEL. Since its announcement and puja ceremony, many rumours have been circulating regarding the cast, creating a lot of buzz among the fans.

According to the sources, the film’s team might cast Tovino Thomas, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon in key roles.

#NTRNeel is catering to being a Pan-Indian film, and the makers are considering casting actors from across the South Indian industries; the movie is slated to begin shooting soon.

However, the makers have yet to announce the official cast list. If this news is accurate, we will see both Tovino and NTR in a new and exciting role.

In a promotional event for his 2024 film, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Tovino expressed interest in working in the Telugu film industry and hinted at the possibility of appearing in Telugu cinema. If this possibility turns in his favour, we will see the Minnal Murali actor making his debut in Telugu alongside Jr NTR.

There are rumors that Mohanlal, the superstar of Mollywood, is also part of this film.

Rukmini Vasanth, the new love of the Kannada industry, last seen in the film Bagheera, will also be making her Telugu debut with this movie.

Biju Menon, who had appeared in Ranam (starring Gopichand) and Khatarnak (starring Ravi Teja) back in 2006, will be returning to Tollywood.

The film’s official title has yet to be announced, but tentatively, it is named Dragon and will be hitting the big screens on January 9, 2026. Tovino Thomas was seen in his latest film, Identity, co-starring Trisha Krishnan.

This action-crime thriller is the story of a sketch artist and a cop working together to catch an elusive killer with the help of an eyewitness.

The film has been performing well at the box office.

Jr. NTR was last seen in the lead role in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj.

The action-drama revolves around a man, Devara, who turns against his counterparts following a smuggling incident gone wrong as they lose one of their kids. Prashanth Neel is currently working on his next with Jr NTR.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Retro Release Date Announced: Suriya, Joju George, & Prakash Raj Star In Karthik Subbaraj’s Action-Packed Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News