Reports suggest that actors like Tovino Thomas, Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon may play key roles in the film, directed by Prashanth Neel.

According to online sources including OTTPlay, the filmmakers are considering these actors for the cast. However, the official list of actors has not been announced yet. Rumors suggest that the movie will start shooting soon.

Tovino Thomas recently hinted at his entry into Telugu cinema. He mentioned this during a stage event for his movie “Ajayante Randam Moshanam” in 2024. If true, he will make his Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR. Tovino Thomas recently appeared in the movie Identity. Trisha Krishnan co-starred in the film.

Rukmini Vasanth might also debut in Telugu with this movie. Biju Menon could return to Telugu cinema after a long gap. He last appeared in Ranam with Gopichand and Khatarnak with Ravi Teja in 2006.

The movie is tentatively titled NTRNEEL or Dragon is expected to release in theaters on January 9, 2026. The film is described as an action epic. Pre-production work started in early 2024 after a formal muhurat pooja.

Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The film was an action-drama about a man turning against his allies after a failed smuggling incident. It also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Fans are eagerly waiting for more details about NTRNEEL. The official cast and updates will likely create more excitement for the movie’s release.

