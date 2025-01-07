Game Changer might not hit screens in Tamil Nadu on January 10, 2025, during the Pongal/Sankranti festival season. Reports suggest that Lyca Productions, the studio behind Indian 3, has approached the Tamil Producers Council, requesting them to intervene and delay the release of Game Changer in the state until an agreement is reached regarding Indian 3.

The root of the issue seems to be that, according to unconfirmed reports, Shankar has yet to complete certain portions of Indian 3, including a song. Lyca Productions reportedly wants the pending work to be finished before Game Changer is released in Tamil Nadu. Titled Indian 3: War Mode, the film is expected to continue directly from the cliffhanger ending of Indian 2.

Game Changer is a highly anticipated political action thriller scripted by Vivek from a story by Karthik Subbaraj. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Sunil, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Prakash Raj. With music by Thaman S, editing by Shameer Muhammed and Ruben, and cinematography by Tirru and R. Rathnavelu, the movie is crafted with top-tier talent.

Reportedly made on a massive budget of INR 450 crores, this Telugu film will unlikely miss its Tamil Nadu release entirely. While there are reports of disagreements, an agreement is expected to be reached. However, nothing has been finalized yet.

