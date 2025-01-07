Game Changer is set for a big nationwide release on January 10. It’s the first pan-India biggie of 2025, and expectations are very high. However, as far as the Hindi-dubbed version is concerned, the film is not at all grabbing attention and might end up putting shocking numbers on the board. In a worst-case scenario, it might even struggle to earn what Ram Charan’s Bollywood debut earned at the Indian box office on day 1.

The upcoming Tollywood biggie marks Ram Charan’s debut collaboration with director Shankar. Though Shankar has faced a big blow in the form of Indian 2, fans are excited to see how he presents the actor on the big screen. For those who don’t know, the film was announced in February 2021, and for various reasons, it went through several delays. Over time, especially after the failure of Indian 2, the film has lost its charm, and the momentum doesn’t seem to be in favor.

Yes, with Shankar’s vision, Game Changer could be a big blast at the box office, but as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned, the film hasn’t created the required hype. Almost every promotional aspect, be it the trailer or songs, had been ordinary. Ram Charan had a big chance of establishing his hold in the Hindi market after RRR, but he has lost the opportunity.

For those who aren’t aware, Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Zanjeer, a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s cult classic of the same name. It also starred Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt. Upon its release, it received mostly negative reviews and failed miserably at the Indian box office.

Zanjeer opened with a 3.50 crore net at the Indian box office. While it’s a small number, Ram Charan might fail to meet his 11-year-old opening with the Hindi-dubbed version of Game Changer. In the present situation, the Hindi opening of Ram’s next looks to be 2-3 crores.

