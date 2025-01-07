Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur fans are currently celebrating in theatres. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release has hit the right chords, leaving fans nostalgic. Despite multiple competitors, the romantic comedy has maintained a fantastic hold on the first Monday. Scroll below for box office updates on day 4.

Box Office Collection on the first Monday

As per the latest box office update, YJHD re-release has added 1.50 crores to the kitty on day 4. It has maintained a good hold on the first Monday, with 30% higher earnings than the opening day of 1.15 crores. There’s strong competition from Pushpa 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Marco, and Baby John in the Hindi belt. But Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone fans are flocking to the theatres to shower their love for the 2013 super-duper hit.

The overall 4-day total of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stands at 7.75 crores. It is now to be seen how well it performs amid the mid-week blues. Sonu Sood’s Fateh and Ram Charan’s Game Changer will be released in theatres on January 10, 2025. So, YJHD has exactly 3 days to mint the maximum possible moolah!

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release below:

Day 1: 1.15 crores

Day 2: 2.25 crores

Day 3: 2.85 crores

Day 4: 1.50 crores

Total: 7.75 crores

200 crore club loading!

In its original run, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had raked in earnings of 190.03 crores in India. Combined with the re-release, the total box office collections now stand at 197.78 crores. It is now only 2.22 crores away from unlocking the 200 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Game Changer Box Office: Needs Over 107% Higher Collection Than Ram Charan’s Biggest Solo Grosser To Be In Safe Zone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News