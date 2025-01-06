Tamil action thriller Maharaja has enjoyed a glorious run at the China box office. It had previously surpassed Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing South Indian film there. Vijay Sethupathi starrer now ranks among the top 10 highest Indian grossers in China. Scroll below for the closing collections.
Domestic Box Office Collection
Maharaja began its domestic journey on a winning streak as it made the third-highest opening for a Tamil film in 2024. In its lifetime, it made box office collections of 71.30 crores net. It was the tenth most profitable Indian film of 2024, with an ROI of 256.5%.
China Box Office Run
Maharaja was released in China on November 29, 2024. It was the widest release for a Tamil film in China, with over 40,000 screens. According to the latest box office update, Nithilan Saminathan’s directorial has concluded its Phase 2 overseas run at 91.65 crores gross. The action thriller unfortunately couldn’t hit a century, but the figures are spectacular, irrespective.
Worldwide Total
In its initial overseas run, Vijay Sethupathi starrer had grossed 25 crores. With humungous word-of-mouth, it garnered some impressive collections during phase 2 of its overseas run in China. The worldwide earnings now stand at 200.78 crores.
Take a look at the worldwide breakdown of Maharaja below:
- India net- 71.30 crores
- India gross- 84.13 crores
- Phase 1 overseas run- 25 crores
- Phase 2 overseas run (China)- 91.65 crores
- Worldwide gross- 200.78 crore gross
Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in China
Drumrolls please, Maharaja is now amongst all-time highest Indian grossers in China. It stands at the 10th spot.
Take a look at the full list below:
- Dangal: 1305.29 crores
- Secret Superstar: 757.1 crores
- AndhaDhun: 333.62 crores
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 295.76 crores
- Hindi Medium: 219.17 crores
- Hichki: 156.66 crores
- PK: 128.58 crores
- Mom: 110.04 crores
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 100.39 crores
- Maharaja: 91.65 crores
