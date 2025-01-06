Tamil action thriller Maharaja has enjoyed a glorious run at the China box office. It had previously surpassed Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing South Indian film there. Vijay Sethupathi starrer now ranks among the top 10 highest Indian grossers in China. Scroll below for the closing collections.

Domestic Box Office Collection

Maharaja began its domestic journey on a winning streak as it made the third-highest opening for a Tamil film in 2024. In its lifetime, it made box office collections of 71.30 crores net. It was the tenth most profitable Indian film of 2024, with an ROI of 256.5%.

China Box Office Run

Maharaja was released in China on November 29, 2024. It was the widest release for a Tamil film in China, with over 40,000 screens. According to the latest box office update, Nithilan Saminathan’s directorial has concluded its Phase 2 overseas run at 91.65 crores gross. The action thriller unfortunately couldn’t hit a century, but the figures are spectacular, irrespective.

Worldwide Total

In its initial overseas run, Vijay Sethupathi starrer had grossed 25 crores. With humungous word-of-mouth, it garnered some impressive collections during phase 2 of its overseas run in China. The worldwide earnings now stand at 200.78 crores.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown of Maharaja below:

India net- 71.30 crores

India gross- 84.13 crores

Phase 1 overseas run- 25 crores

Phase 2 overseas run (China)- 91.65 crores

Worldwide gross- 200.78 crore gross

Top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in China

Drumrolls please, Maharaja is now amongst all-time highest Indian grossers in China. It stands at the 10th spot.

Take a look at the full list below:

Dangal: 1305.29 crores Secret Superstar: 757.1 crores AndhaDhun: 333.62 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 295.76 crores Hindi Medium: 219.17 crores Hichki: 156.66 crores PK: 128.58 crores Mom: 110.04 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 100.39 crores Maharaja: 91.65 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office Day 3: Only 3.72 Crores Away From Becoming 4th Bollywood Film Of 2013 To Achieve This Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News