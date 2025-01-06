Ram Charan and Kiara Advani led Game Changer is only 4 days away from its big premiere in the USA. The trailer was released recently and was well received by the viewers. The pre-sales for the special shows have witnessed some growth, but it’s not at par with Guntur Kaaram. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Advance Booking for US Premieres

As per Venky Box Office, Game Changer has registered pre-sales of $522K for the premiere shows scheduled for January 9, 2024. Ram Charan & Kiara Advani starrer has sold over 18.6K tickets from 1,241 shows across 413 locations in the US.

There are four days until the premiere. Ideally, the advance booking sales have been much higher. However, the initial promos did not meet the expectations, which dipped the curiosity around the film. The trailer has revived the buzz to a certain extent and hopefully, the figures will exponentially boost before the big day.

Game Changer vs Guntur Kaaram US Premieres

With 4 days to go, Mahesh Babu & Sreeleela led Guntur Kaaram had made ticket sales of around 25K. It had scored pre-sales worth $600K. In comparison, Shankar’s directorial is around 13% lower. Given its high budget, the situation should have been otherwise, but that’s not the case here.

North America Pre-Sales

The total pre-sales in North America currently stands at $570K. Unfortunately, the $1 million mark will not be achieved, and Game Changer will stay way behind the top 5 NA pre-sales by Indian films.

Check out the list below:

Kalki 2898 AD – $3.9 million RRR – $3.46 million Devara – $2.8 million Salaar – $2.6 million Baahubali 2 – $2.45 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Canada Box Office: Allu Arjun Starrer Is Now The Highest-Grossing South Indian Film, Earns 55% Higher Than Kalki 2898 AD!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News