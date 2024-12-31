Actress Sreeleela is currently in a roll regarding the professional front. Her dance track from Pushpa 2, ‘Kissik,’ sent the fans into a frenzy. However, did you know that her life has also been marred by some controversies? There was a time when her alleged father, Surapaneni Subhakara Rao, had publicly disowned her.

Sreeleela’s Alleged Father Refused To Acknowledge Her

According to a news report in Bollywood Shaadi, Sreeleela’s mother, Dr Swarnalatha, who is a renowned gynecologist, was married to Surapaneni Subhakara Rao for 20 years before they parted ways. On October 17, 2021, Rao held a press conference wherein he revealed that the Guntur Kaaram actress was not his daughter. The businessman claimed that his ex-wife had given birth to the actress after they had separated. He requested all the media publications and YouTube channels not to address him as her father anymore.

Sreeleela’s Father Filed An FIR Against Her Mother

Not only this, but Sreeleela’s mother, Dr Swarnalatha’s ugly separation from Surapaneni Subhakara Rao, led to other controversies, too. In 2022, the businessman filed an FIR against his former wife at the Audugodi Police Station. He alleged that she had entered his Koramangala residence illegally on October 3, 2022, by breaking the lock of the apartment.

Apart from this, another case against Sreeleela’s mother has been pending at the Anekal Police Station. The case involved a group of people who had forcibly entered the Alliance University and threatened the registrar. The Bhagavanth Kesari actress’ mother was reportedly called the second accused in the case and was out on bail. However, there was a never any confirmation on this case.

Well, irrespective of these controversies, Sreeleela has established herself as one of the most bankable actresses in the South Indian film industry. Fans are especially in awe of her magnetic screen presence and dancing chops. She is rumored to be making her Bollywood debut opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan with the film, Diler.

