In the last few years, we have seen a huge growth in the remunerations of Indian actors. The amounts are sometimes so huge that they are hard to believe. This year, we heard about an unreal amount of money that was reportedly given to Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2. With that sum, the actor has topped the list of the top 10 highest-paid Indian actors of 2024. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Allu Arjun – Though there’s no official confirmation, Allu reportedly got a salary of 300 crores for Pushpa 2. It is learned that the actor was given a share of the profit secured from various deals related to the film.

Thalapathy Vijay – Thalapathy Vijay is the second highest-paid Indian actor of 2024. He reportedly earned a massive 200 crores as his salary for The Greatest Of All Time, his highest-ever paycheck.

Prabhas – In 2024, Prabhas was seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which is said to be the most expensive Indian film. Reportedly, he earned 150 crores and is third on the list of highest-paid Indian actors of 2024.

Rajinikanth – For Vettaiyan, the Kollywood superstar was reportedly paid 125 crores, making him the fourth highest-paid Indian actor of 2024.

Hrithik Roshan – Hrithik Roshan tops the list among Bollywood actors. For Fighter, he reportedly earned 85 crores. He’s fifth on the list.

Akshay Kumar – Known for being among the first Indian actors to charge 100 crores as his salary, he reportedly took a pay cut for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan by charging 80 crores. He’s sixth on the list.

Mahesh Babu – One of the most expensive Tollywood actors, Mahesh Babu reportedly got a sum of 78 crores for Guntur Kaaram, making him the seventh highest-paid Indian actor.

Kamal Haasan – If reports are to be believed, the veteran actor got 150 crores for Indian 2 and Indian 3. So, if we divide, he got 75 crores for Indian 2.

Jr NTR – Jr NTR received his biggest paycheck for Devara, where he reportedly got 60 crores. For RRR, he was paid 45 crores.

