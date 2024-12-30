2024 was the year of big collaborations. No more were cine-goers stuck on the South vs Bollywood debate. Indian actors and directors collaborated to create good content. The industry churned out some really good content from Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD to Stree 2 and Guntur Kaaram. Let’s revisit the most-watched Indian trailers of 2024.

The year started with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter, which struck gold by finding its place among the most-watched Hindi trailers of all time. It would be safe to say that Bollywood movies revived themselves to some content with blockbuster outings like Stree 2. We all saw South and Hindi actors come together for Devara and Kalki 2898 AD and enjoyed massive hype.

Most-watched Indian trailer of 2024

As one can guess, the ultimate winner is Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer was the most anticipated film of 2024. There were rumors of multiple delays and an alleged feud between the leading actor and director Sukumar. But as they say, any kind of publicity is good publicity.

Pushpa 2 garnered a whopping 102 million views in 24 hours on YouTube. It is the most-viewed Indian trailer of 2024, surpassing Singham Again, which is in the second spot, by almost 96% higher views.

Take a look at the top 10 most-viewed Indian trailers of 2024 on YouTube (within 24 hours) below:

Pushpa 2: 102 million

Singham Again – 51.95 million

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 46 million

The GOAT: 39 million ; Guntur Kaaram: 39 million

Stree 2: 38 million

Kalki 2898 AD: 37 million

Fighter: 31 million

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 23 million

Yodha: 22 million

Devara: 20 million; Sarfira: 20 million

Note: The trailer views across all social media platforms are much higher, and we’ve taken into consideration only the views generated on YouTube in the first 24 hours.

