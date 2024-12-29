Today (December 29) marks the birth anniversary of Bollywood’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna. While the actor has made an immeasurable contribution to Indian cinema, he once fondly remembered the time when his daughter Twinkle Khanna was about to foray into Bollywood. For the unversed, Twinkle made her debut with the 1995 film Barsaat. However, he also asked Twinkle not to seek advice from her mother, Dimple Kapadia, before entering the film industry.

What Did Rajesh Khanna Advice Twinkle Khanna

In a throwback interview with Lehren Retro’s YouTube channel, Rajesh Khanna remembered when his daughter Twinkle Khanna was about to enter Bollywood. The Amar Prem actor recalled teaching her the importance of self-reliance. He told her how she needed to carve her way into the industry since she would not have any godfather.

Why Did Rajesh Khanna Ask Twinkle Khanna To Not Seek Dimple Kapadia’s Advice

Rajesh Khanna asked Twinkle Khanna to avoid seeking advice from her mother, Dimple Kapadia, to avoid confusion and instead carve her journey herself. For the unversed, Kapadia had left the film industry after her marriage to Khanna. However, she returned to acting after separating from the superstar in 1982.

However, today, Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated author, having left acting many years ago. She has repeatedly mentioned how she was not satisfied with how her acting career panned out. Her last movie was the 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Twinkle has found a successful career as an author wherein she has authored books like ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving,’ ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’ and ‘Mrs Funnybones.’ She has also produced her husband Akshay Kumar’s 2018 film Padman.

In a throwback interview in 2018, Twinkle Khanna also joked about her acting career. She said that she chooses not to remember her acting career at all. Furthermore, she had said that all her films should be banned.

