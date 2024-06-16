The famous Indian chat show Koffee With Karan has stirred many controversies in Bollywood. We’ve seen everything from the nepotism debate to catfights and relationship dramas. Many wouldn’t remember, but host Karan Johar once confessed his feelings for Twinkle Khanna on national TV. Her brutal response left the audience in splits. Scroll below for all the details!

In his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan confessed that the first and last girlfriend he ever had a crush on was Twinkle Khanna. They even went to the same boarding school, but he quit it within 5-6 days. The character of Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was written with Akshay Kumar’s wife in mind, but the former actress turned down the iconic role.

During Koffee With Karan Season 5, Twinkle Khanna graced the couch with her husband Akshay Kumar. One of the sequences witnessed Karan Johar innocently confessing his romantic feelings for the author in the past. He said, “For a very brief moment in my life, I was in love with you, and I wonder why?”

To this, Twinkle Khanna responded, “Because my testosterone is 11, which is almost a man’s, and I have a mustache at that point.”

The reaction left Karan Johar speechless (and possibly heartbroken!)

That’s not it! During the rapid-fire segment, KJo asked Twinkle who, according to her, is the coolest Khan among Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. She went completely unfiltered and answered, “Why don’t you add one more Khan, Fawad Khan — and answer this question?”

Twinkle Khanna is known for her savage responses. She is witty and has even hilariously trolled her husband, Akshay Kumar, on numerous occasions. That includes his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant‘s pre-wedding in Jamnagar, which she felt was him “digging another oil well.”

