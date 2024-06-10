The magic of Salman Khan is not only spread in Bollywood but also widely on the small screen. He’s been hosting Bigg Boss since its fourth season, and Colors refuses to rope in anybody else despite his humungous check. The reality show has made him the highest-paid TV host in India. Surprisingly, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be taken over by Anil Kapoor this season. Can you guess his paycheck?

The makers of Bigg Boss broadened their horizons, and an OTT version of the reality show was announced in 2021. Karan Johar hosted the first season, while the OG host, Salman Khan, took over the hosting duties in its second season. While it remains unknown if the duo was unavailable, but Anil Kapoor has been roped in as the host for its third season.

Anil Kapoor will host Bigg Boss OTT 3

After a successful debut with Season 1, Bigg Boss OTT 2 remained low on buzz. It is now to be seen whether Anil Kapoor will be able to grab some eyeballs with his jhakass sense of humor. The creators have also been trying to get on board some big names from the Television industry, which was missing in the second season.

Salman Khan vs Anil Kapoor’s paycheck for Bigg Boss OTT

As per a report by Siasat, Salman Khan was charged a remuneration of 12.5 crore per episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. There were a total of 59 episodes, which means the superstar must have appeared for almost eight weekends. Plus, there have been special appearances, the finale, and the grand premiere. All in all, Bhaijaan made almost 300-350 crores from the show.

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor will reportedly be paid a sum of 2 crores for one episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, which means 4 crores per week. The exact duration of the show remains unknown, so it is not possible to calculate his overall salary at this point.

When comparing the per-episode salaries, Anil Kapoor takes home only 16% of the sum earned by Salman Khan for one episode. However, one cannot forget that the Dabangg actor has proved himself and created an irreplaceable spot for himself on the reality show. It is now to be seen whether the Bigg Boss OTT 3 host will find a place in the hearts of fans or vanish faster than Mr India from the small screens.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere on June 21 at 9 PM.

